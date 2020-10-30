Belhaven cancels annual ‘Singing Christmas Tree’ due to COVID-19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Belhaven University canceled this year’s performance of the annual Singing Christmas Tree due to COVID-19 concerns.
School officials say the final decision was difficult, but they wanted to ensure the safety of students and families during the pandemic.
“Many families have made this special event a tradition and look forward to it every year," Belhaven University President Dr. Roger Parrott said. "We considered every possible option, but in the end, it was clear that the safety of our students and the surrounding community would be at risk no matter the solution. The safety of our students and their families, is without question, our top priority.”
“Canceling this year’s singing Christmas tree is a disappointment for many, especially us, but we are excited about the prospects of a new year and new possibilities. We are hopeful that next year’s performance will be possible and we look forward to picking up where we left-off,” Vice President for University Enrollment and Marketing Dr. Kevin Russell said.
Belhaven’s Singing Christmas Tree is an annual event, enjoyed by more than a thousand people each year. It began in 1933 and is considered to be the world’s first and oldest outdoor singing Christmas tree tradition.
