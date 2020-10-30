Alabama inmate serving for sodomy dies of COVID-19

HARVEST, Ala. (WAFF) - A man serving a 38-year sentence for sodomy recently died of COVID-19.
According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Albert Edward Mendel, Jr., a 66-year-old inmate, passed away on October 29. Mendel was serving at the Limestone Correctional Facility for first-degree sodomy out of Marshall County.
Mendel, who was housed in Limestone’s infirmary for hospice care related to a separate medical condition, was tested for COVID-19 on September 28 after exhibiting symptoms of the virus. After receiving a positive test result, Mendel was moved to medical isolation within Limestone’s infirmary.
Upon his condition worsening, Mendel was transferred to a local hospital for additional care on October 9. He remained under the care of the hospital until his passing.
ADOC reports that 538 total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the Alabama inmate population, 91 of which remain active.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.