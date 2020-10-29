U.S. Senate candidates vie for votes at 2020 virtual Hobnob event

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Five days before the election, U.S. Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and challenger Mike Espy appealed to voters virtually at this year’s Hobnob.
The annual legislative event, organized by the Mississippi Economic Council, took place at Trustmark Park to help with COVID-19 pandemic concerns.
Hyde-Smith, a Republican, spoke in person at the event as part of a Jackson metro tour Thursday; her opponent Espy, a Democrat, sent a video so he could continue to campaign in north Mississippi.
“Let’s stick with pro growth policies that lift everyone and reject the big government higher taxes and more regulations that Democrats promised to impose. Congress must take actions to boost the economy. But those actions must not limit the ‘can do’ spirit of American workers,” Hyde-Smith said in an eleven-minute speech.
Espy, standing in front of his campaign bus, said little has changed for Mississippians despite claims by the incumbent senator.
“It’s become clear in the last two years that my opponent Cindy Hyde-Smith is holding Mississippi back with her jokes of public hangings, with her glorification of Confederate symbols, and her failure to support changing this new Mississippi flag that I have got to vote for," Espy said. “Senator Smith says she loves Mississippi. It really I believe that she does. But she loves the old Mississippi.”
Reporters asked Hyde-Smith after her live speech about Espy’s remark that she’s holding the Magnolia State back.
“You know, haters are just gonna hate,” Hyde-Smith said. “And that is just noise. We’re just not paying any attention to that. November 3rd will determine a whole lot and we’re confident that we’re going to be successful.”
Another reporter asked her what her priorities would be for the Magnolia State after Election Day if she wins.
“We’ve got to continue to get through this COVID. We are still in the middle of a pandemic, we’re not nearly over, we need to get back to work," Hyde-Smith said.
Her words contradict a release from the White House two days ago, which put “ending the COVID-19 pandemic” at the top of Republican President Donald Trump’s accomplishments.
When asked about that, Hyde-Smith said she couldn’t speak for the president.
“All I know is Mississippi we still have so many issues like throughout the country, trying to get to the other side," Hyde-Smith said.
The Trustmark Park stop was one of several in the metro for Hyde-Smith Thursday. In Madison, she fielded questions from reporters again, with fellow Republican U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee.
A reporter asked Hyde-Smith about another COVID-19 stimulus package that has yet to pass before election day.
The question -- and interruption by Blackburn -- turned into an exchange where the reporter asked why Hyde-Smith wasn’t in Washington working on a stimulus bill. Records indicate the Senate is not in session at the moment.
At one point, Blackburn answered right when her Senate colleague was about to speak.
“One of the things that was so interesting through this," Blackburn began. The reporter interrupted, saying that question was for the person actually running for re-election.
Blackburn continued anyway.
“One of the things that is so interesting is that you have [House] Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi that didn’t want to negotiate with [Senate Majority] Leader [Mitch] McConnell,” Blackburn said. “She wanted to negotiate with Stephen Mnuchin.”
The reporter then asked again for Hyde-Smith to answer.
“We could both drive to the Jackson airport right now and get on a plane and go back to DC, but we would be sitting at the table alone. It would not happen," Hyde-Smith said. “That has just been understood from the get go, that nothing is gonna happen until after November the third.”
Follow-up questions on why both parties can’t work together abruptly ended the press conference. Hyde-Smith had been scheduled to make four stops in the Jackson metro, with the first being Hobnob.
Her campaign also abruptly canceled a stop in Brandon at the Rankin County courthouse less than an hour before its scheduled time.
