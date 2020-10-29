UPS bringing 161 high-paying jobs to Ridgeland

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - A new $28.6 million development planned for the city of Ridgeland promises the creation of 161 new jobs, with an average annual wage of $57,000.
United Parcel Service recently announced that it will be opening a new package distribution center in the city of Ridgeland.
The center will accommodate a fleet of more than 105 package delivery vehicles and serve as a “last mile package destination,” according to a news release from the Madison County Economic Development Authority.
“This new UPS facility will provide additional pickup and delivery services to our customers in Madison County, improving both speed and reliability,” said Cher Porties, president, UPS Mid South District. “As a partner in the community, we look forward to bringing jobs that pay well to the Ridgeland area.”
Mayor Gene McGee said he is pleased to welcome the company to the city.
“We are glad that UPS made the strategic decision to locate in our Highland Colony 220 Business Park, which provides them ease of transporting goods from their Jackson Distribution Center to their final destination.”
The $28.6 million center represents what will be at least $60 million investments UPS plans to make in the state, according to minutes provided by the Mississippi Business Finance Corporation (MBFC).
The package car center will be located on 200 W. Marketridge Drive in Ridgeland, right off of Highland Colony Parkway.
Construction on the 87,500-square-foot center is expected to begin in the first half of 2021. The project is currently in the design phase.
Interested job seekers can visit www.upsjobs.com to begin the application process for available positions.
