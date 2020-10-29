Two teens arrested for auto burglaries in Madison

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - Madison Police Department arrested two Petal teenagers accused of multiple auto burglaries in a Madison subdivision.
Trevor S. Simmons, 19, and Elijah T. Walker, 18, are both charged with auto burglary.
Police say they received numerous calls about the burglaries on Tuesday morning.
Officers found that all of the vehicles involved were left unlocked the previous night. The suspects allegedly took cash, wallets, firearms, and purses from the unlocked vehicles.
Some of the stolen property was recovered, but police want to remind residents not to leave their vehicles unlocked or leave valuable items inside them.
Police are still searching for another suspect in the burglaries.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.