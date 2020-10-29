Two inmates escape from Wayne Co. Jail, manhunt underway

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A manhunt has begun in Wayne County after two inmates escaped from the Wayne County Jail Thursday.
According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Jonathan Kane Brown and Billy Takota Hinton are believed to have escaped the jail around midnight.
The two inmates, according to Clarke County Sheriff Todd Kemp, were being held on burglary charges from Wayne County, and they managed to assault a jailer with a pipe, threw him in a cell, took his keys and were able to escape.
One of the inmates are from Greene County, so there is speculation that both of them may be heading south.
Kemp and his deputies from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Department are assisting in finding the two inmates to bring them back into custody.
