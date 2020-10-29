Sixth inmate at Central Mississippi Correctional Facility reported dead this month

PEARL, Miss. (WLBT) - Six and counting.
A sixth inmate at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility has died in the month of October, according to a Thursday news release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
The individual, Shepard Havens, 78, was pronounced dead at Merit Health Central.
The cause and manner of death had not been determined, and will be determined by an autopsy, according to the MDOC release.
Havens was sentenced to nine years for four counts of gratification of lust and one count of sexual battery in Hinds County in 2012.
It was unclear what day Havens was pronounced dead.
He is the sixth inmate at the Pearl facility to have died this month.
The news comes just days after the Mississippi Department of Health reported a COVID-19 outbreak at the correctional facility.
Through October 29, 91 CMCF inmates had tested positive for the virus. One case was currently active, according to MDOC reports.
