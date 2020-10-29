Sex offender raped 5-year-old for months, court docs allege

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A Colerain Township man faces rape charges after police say he had sexual contact with a 5-year-old, according to court documents.
Anthony Brown, 31, was arrested last Friday, Oct. 23 and booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center.
Brown engaged in sexual conduct with a 5-year-old victim from May 1-Oct. 1 and also on Oct. 4, according to three separate criminal complaints.
Brown confessed to having sexual contact with a 5-year-old victim in February 2010, according to court documents. He was sentenced to three years in prison and forced to register as a sex offender.
He remains registered in Ohio’s sex offender database as of this writing.
Now Brown is charged on two counts of underage rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.
He is being held on a $300,000 bond for one of the rape counts, a $100,000 bond for the other rape count and a $100,000 bond for the gross sexual imposition count.
Brown’s case will be presented to a grand jury Nov. 2.
