Seven candidates seeking to fill Jackson Ward Two council seat

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Seven candidates are seeking to fill the Jackson City Council seat vacated by Ward Two leader Melvin Priester
A list of qualifying candidates was released on Thursday afternoon.
They include former Hinds County Sheriff Tyrone Lewis, Angelique Lee, Ronald K. Moore, James Paige, Thomas Warren Powell, Funmilayo Bannerman Tilden and Melinda Greenfield Todd.
A special election has been set for November 17, 2020. Priester resigned from the city recently to focus more on his law practice and to spend time with his family.
The winner will serve the remainder of Priester’s term, which will run through early summer 2021.
The deadline to register to vote in the race has passed. The deadline to vote by absentee ballot is Saturday, November 14, at noon, according to the city of Jackson’s website.
To accommodate absentee voting, the Municipal Clerk’s office will be open November 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 noon, and November 14, from 8 a.m. to noon.
For more information, contact Municipal Clerk Angela Harris at (601) 960-1035.
