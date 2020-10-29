Man found guilty of murdering wife and stepdaughter, burning their bodies

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Walter Simpson has been found guilty of murdering his wife and stepdaughter.
Simpson was found guilty Thursday of two counts of first-degree murder, one count of first-degree arson and one count of felon in possession of a deadly weapon.
He killed his wife, 45-year-old Falonda Simpson, and her daughter, 21-year-old Davonda Washington, in June of 2018.
Their bodies were later found inside a home in Camden, Mississippi. At the time, family members stated that it appeared someone had tried to burn the bodies.
Investigators said the women were killed prior to their bodies being set on fire.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.