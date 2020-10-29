Jackson mayor to deliver 2020 State of the City Address virtually

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba will give his annual State of the City Address virtually this Thursday at 6 p.m.
It will be broadcasted live for the public to watch online on the City of Jackson’s Facebook page.
Mayor Lumumba is expected to give an update on the city’s progress as well as some of the challenges and plans to move the city forward.
This is the third time that Mayor Lumumba will deliver the address, but it’s the first time it’s being done online.
It is expected the mayor will address the progress of the city’s infrastructure, including repairs to streets, bridges, water and sewer facilities, and more.
It is also expected he will present his plans for fighting crime.
Just this week, the Jackson Police Department announced a partnership with other agencies to help reduce violence. Pay raises for the police department could also be a topic of discussion.
“We are a work in progress," Mayor Lumumba said. "And, my goal and focus are not only to give those senior officers pay increases, but my goal is to increase the pay of city employees.”
The State of the City Address starts at 6 p.m.
