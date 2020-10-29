Hinds Co. warns of election-related phone scam

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Election Commission says phone scammers are making false claims about voting precincts.
The election commission says they do not contact voters through phone calls or text and that the information being given out on these phone calls is false.
The commission says they believe the scam is being done to thwart voters to the wrong polling place.
HCEC announced these changes to voting precincts, which are verified and not communicated to voters through phone calls.
- District 1 – James A. Reed
Precinct 45 - St. Phillips Episcopal Church (OLD)
McLeod Elementary School (NEW)
1616 Sandalwood Place Jackson, Mississippi 39211
- District 2 – Toni Johnson
Precinct ED – Edwards Library (OLD)
Edwards Community Center (NEW)
108 Mount Moriah Road Edwards, Mississippi
Precinct – PN - Federation Towers (OLD)
Sumner Hill Jr. High School (NEW)
400 W Northside Drive Clinton, MS 39056
- District 3 – Renee Shakespeare
Precinct 54 - Hardy Middle School (Non-COVID-19) (OLD)
JPS Career Development Center (NEW)
2703 1st Avenue Jackson, Mississippi
Precinct 26 – True Worship Ministry (OLD)
Fire Station #15 (NEW)
4943 Clinton Blvd. Jackson, Mississippi 39209
- District 5 – Connie Little
Precinct 49 – Jackson State University Student Center (OLD)
Jackson State University Athletic and Assembly Center (NEW)
1400 J. R. Lynch Street Jackson, Mississippi
