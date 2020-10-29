Former church a haven for the homeless, but not in the way that you would expect

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “At least it’s getting some good use,” said one man sitting outside the building.
An abandoned church located at the corner of North State Street and High Street in Jackson has become a haven for the homeless.
The building, formerly known as the First Christian Church, has been empty for years.
However, the building is not completely empty today, with the numerous vagrants having taken up residence there.
Meanwhile, the building itself is falling apart. The sanctuary has been gutted, many windows have been busted out, and doors have been cracked open, allowing the public unlimted access.
Inside, the pews are long gone, and have been replaced by muddy, litter-strewn floors. Sheets of wet plywood create a makeshift walkway.
Located down a long corridor, a clothesline is hung in one room, while what appears to be containers of water and other liquids were on top of carboard boxes.
Wallpaper and sheetrock appear to be falling off, and door frames have been removed.
Outside, at the North Street entrance, were two men. They said the facility is used by the homeless. It was not clear if they, too, lived there.
Meanwhile, at State Street, the front doors had been padlocked, with the glass windows cracked and busted.
And at one entrance along High Street, a sleeping bag or blanket laid across what appeared to be broken glass.
According to previous WLBT reports, the church has been abandoned for nearly two decades. The Mississippi Preservation website states that First Baptist Jackson purchased the facility in 2002.
In 2016, First Baptist considered tearing it down, but plans were abandoned after opposition.
Officials with First Baptist were not immediately available for comment. Jackson city leaders also could not be reached.
