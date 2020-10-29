Ex-Keelser Airman sentenced to prison for child pornography

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - An ex-Keesler Airman, 21-year-old Gianluca Quagliaroli, will serve over 10 years in federal prison for child pornography.
U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst made the announcement on Thursday.
Quagliaroli was sentenced on Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to 121 months in prison, followed by 20 years of supervised release, for receipt of child pornography.
He was ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution to identified victims and $5,100 in special assessment fees. He was also ordered to register as a sex offender.
This case was investigated by the Homeland Security Investigations and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew W. Eichner and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Alexxa Pritchett.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.