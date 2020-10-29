City crews cleaning and security Tisdale building

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba appeared to be making good on a promise to clean up and secure the former Charles Tisdale Library, days after WLBT reported that the building had again been flooded and was being used by vagrants.
On Thursday, crews with the city’s building and maintenance division were at the Northside Drive facility, pumping water out of the basement.
They also were closing and securing the branch’s rear double-doors.
Days earlier, on Monday, WLBT showed Lumumba photos of the branch and informed him that someone was inside the building during the station’s visit that day.
The mayor said no one should have been in the building.
The branch has been closed since 2017, when flooding caused a black mold problem there to grow out of control.
In September 2019, the Jackson-Hinds Library System (JHLS) voted to abandon its interests in the library and turn the building back over to the city.
The system does not own library buildings, by state statute, but pays operating costs, such as utilities.
Branch buildings located in the capital city are owned by Jackson, meaning that upkeep, such as building repairs, are the city’s responsibility.
