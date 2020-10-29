ALERT DAY: cooler, windy in the wake of Zeta, strong front

THURSDAY: In the wake of Zeta impacts in south Mississippi and the front moving through the state, expect a blast of colder air with wind chills down into the deep into 40s by early Thursday morning after being warm and muggy all Wednesday. Sunshine will emerge in the wake of the front, but we’ll remain with remain air temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s all day amid a brisk west/northwest wind. Gusts today could be between 25-35 mph in the wake of the front. Clouds may thicken during day north of I-20 as the upper low swing over the area. We’ll be variably cloudy overnight with lows in the 40s.