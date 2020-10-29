ALERT DAY: cooler, windy in the wake of Zeta, strong front

THURSDAY: In the wake of Zeta impacts in south Mississippi and the front moving through the state, expect a blast of colder air with wind chills down into the deep into 40s by early Thursday morning after being warm and muggy all Wednesday. Sunshine will emerge in the wake of the front, but we’ll remain with remain air temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s all day amid a brisk west/northwest wind. Gusts today could be between 25-35 mph in the wake of the front. Clouds may thicken during day north of I-20 as the upper low swing over the area. We’ll be variably cloudy overnight with lows in the 40s.
FRIDAY: The overnight clouds north of I-20 may be stubborn to exit early Friday morning, expect them to break for sunshine. Sunshine will be prevalent for southern areas that remained clear. Highs will rebound to the lower and middle 60s, still well below average nearing the end of October. Lows will dip into the upper 30s and lower 40s, possible yield some spots their first frost potential of the season.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Heading into the weekend, expect mostly sunny skies through Halloween Saturday and Sunday as highs climb back into the upper 60s. This weekend also features the time change, falling back one-hour Saturday night – putting that hour on the front end of the day. Sunset Saturday evening is at 6:10 PM; Sunday night – 5:10 PM. Another push of cooler air will take highs into the upper 50s and lower 60s again by Monday, but remaining bright and quiet into early next week, including for Election Day Tuesday – highs running in the 60s, lower 70s to return by mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
