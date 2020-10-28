Zeta’s winds knock out power across South Mississippi

By WLOX Staff | October 28, 2020 at 7:58 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 8:32 PM

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As expected, coast residents are starting to experience power outages due to Hurricane Zeta’s powerful winds.

At 7:30pm, Mississippi Power’s outage map showed 28,733 customers without power, and 277 active outages. If you’re experiencing an outage, you can report it online: https://customerservice2.southerncompany.com/Outages/Report/Location?mnuOpco=mpc

If it’s a dangerous condition, including downed power lines, Mississippi Power asks that you call 1-800-487-3275.

Coast Electric’s outage map showed 16,138 members without power. Members can report outages by texting to 352667 or by calling 877-769-2372.

Singing River Electric’s outage map showed 6,021 members without power and 151 total outages. Members can report on outage by calling 601-947-4211 or 228-497-1313.

All our local power companies have made preparations for Zeta’s fury, and crews are working to restore power as fast as they can, while also staying safe.

