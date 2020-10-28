10-year-old killed in hit-and-run; driver charged with manslaughter

WESSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A child was killed after a crash in Wesson on Tuesday night.
Wesson Police Chief Chad O’Quinn said police were called to a crash around 8 p.m. at Highway 15 and Sylvarena Road.
O’Quinn says a driver rear-ended another vehicle with a father and two children inside.
A 10-year-old was killed after the impact. The father and second child were taken to the hospital but are expected to recover.
After the crash, another vehicle stopped to help, and the driver of the first car stole their vehicle, O’Quinn says.
The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Matthew Miller, then crashed the stolen car in Copiah County. He was then taken into custody after the second crash.
Miller was taken to the hospital but will be charged with several felonies, including manslaughter, upon his release.
