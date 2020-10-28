Wednesday Night Weather Forecast & Hurricane Zeta Update

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Zeta made landfall around 4pm today in Southeast Louisiana near Cocodrie in Terrebonne Parish as a category 2 hurricane with 110mph sustained winds. It will continue moving northeast this evening and tonight across southern Mississippi, while weakening. It will bring heavy rain and damaging winds to the Mississippi gulf coast and pine belt regions. We can expect occasional showers with 20mph winds and gusts to 50mph, especially in our southeastern counties, closest to the path of Zeta. A strong cold front will also push across our area tonight and drop temperatures into the 50s by morning. With gusty winds overnight and Thursday, temperatures won’t budge much during the day. Going forward from Friday into this weekend and Election Day Tuesday, expect sunshine with highs in the 60s and 70s and lows in the 40s. Today’s high reached 79 degrees. The average high this time of year is 74. There is a minimal severe weather threat this evening thru about midnight and then gusty winds will be the main feature with the cold front overnight and on Thursday.