Victims of Domestic Violence remembered and honored

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Each year thousands of women and men are victims of domestic violence.
Tuesday night at the Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl, victims who lost their lives are remembered by family members, volunteers and supporters of the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Many family members held candles and pictures before hearing speakers share their experiences.
Tara Steverson with the Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence said, “it’s very important to celebrate their lives because domestic violence is something that is not talked about a lot and we really want to shine a light on the issue so it’s very important to get their names out there.”
MCAD holds this event annually to remember and honor victims. U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, Byram Mayor Richard White and other members of law enforcement attended the vigil Tuesday night.
