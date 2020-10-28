Tylertown businessman to join state Ethics Commission

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Tylertown businessman has been tapped to join an agency that enforces ethics rules within the government.
On October 26, Chief Justice Mike Randolph appointed Maxwell J. Luter to the Mississippi Ethics Commission.
Luter, president and CEO of Luter’s Supply, Inc., a kitchen and bath fixtures distributor, will replace Paul V. Breazeale, who served on the commission for 12 years.
The term will be for four years and begin on November 15, according to a supreme court news release.
“I am excited to serve the people of Mississippi and look forward to working with the great members and staff of this commission,” Luter said. “I want our citizens to have confidence in their elected officials and for those officials to execute their offices with fairness, sincerity and integrity.”
Luter is a 1994 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy and served on board the USS Clark and USS Cole. Deployments included the North Atlantic and Baltic Sea, the Caribbean Sea, Persian Gulf and Arabian Sea.
He is a deacon at Tylertown Baptist Church, a member of Tylertown Rotary Club and a life member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion Post 56. He is an Eagle Scout.
Luter and his wife, Kristi Hightower Luter, have two daughters.
State law requires that the chief justice of the Supreme Court appoints two of the eight members of the Ethics Commission. The governor, lieutenant governor and speaker of the House each make two appointments as well.
