Senate hopeful Mike Espy launches ‘Get Out the Vote’ bus tour.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - One of the key races on the ballot this year is the U.S. Senate seat rematch between Democrat Mike Espy and incumbent senator Republican Cindy-Hyde Smith.
Tuesday, Espy launched his Momentum in Mississippi Get Out the Vote bus tour.
Espy is eager to reach communities across the state before Election Day.
Mike Espy kicked off his final push campaign right here in his hometown of Yazoo City where it all started. He says it’s important to get his mission and message out to everyone including the people he grew up with.
“The people of the community are proud of him and I know his mom and dad are smiling on him now and pushing him on,” said Espy Supporter Johnny L. Staples.
With a new Espy for Denate t-shirt in hand, Johnny L. Staples known as “Coach” in Yazoo City was excited to see his old student and hear his plan for Mississippi.
“I have known him all his life and he has proven he would do what he says,” said Staples.
Espy says this bus tour aims to reach everyday citizens with everyday issues from the Capital City to the Delta.
“That’s why we are on this tour Momentum for Mississippi. It is momentum in healthcare, momentum for housing, momentum for jobs and income.”
Espy also talked about supporting Medicaid expansion to provide more affordable healthcare in the state and increasing money and resources to improve education.
“I want to improve infrastructure, I want to do more to raise teacher’s income. I know I want to limit the amount of tuition debt that they have, and I want to streamline teacher certification.”
Back in 2018, Espy lost to Cindy-Hyde Smith during a special election.
Espy believes his new campaign outreach strategy, his new endorsements including one from former President Barack Obama, and his experience in Washington, and dedication to making Mississippi better will help him secure a win.
“No matter what your race, your party, your gender I will respond to you and I am going to be the best senator we ever have.”
The Espy camp will also make stops in Belzoni, Grenda, and Greenwood.
