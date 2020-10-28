Raptors rookie, Miss. native, charged with assaulting woman in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Toronto Raptors rookie Terence Davis has been arrested in New York City on charges of assaulting a woman and criminal mischief.
A police spokesman says the incident occurred Tuesday night at a luxury high-rise in midtown Manhattan, where a 20-year-old woman told police she went to visit her boyfriend and the two got into a dispute.
The spokeswoman says Davis then hit the woman in the face, hurting her eye, and grabbed her phone and broke its screen.
The Raptors say they are aware of reports about the incident and are gathering more information.
There’s no immediate word on whether Davis has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.
The 23-year-old guard played college basketball at Mississippi before joining the Raptors as an undrafted free agent.