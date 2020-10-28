President Trump approves Mississippi’s Hurricane Zeta emergency declaration

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Wednesday evening that President Trump has approved Mississippi’s Hurricane Zeta emergency declaration.
He added that Trump’s “swift, decisive action” will enable the state to get through the storm and rebuild.
Reeves announced Wednesday morning that he signed the emergency declaration ahead of Hurricane Zeta.
Reeves stated that Mississippians should monitor the weather and be prepared. He also said that emergency operators are working to get ready for storm surge and hard winds.
Under the requested federal emergency declaration, FEMA would be authorized to provide emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent federal funding for thirteen Mississippi counties: Clarke, Jones, Wayne, Lamar, Forrest, Perry, Greene, Pearl River, Stone, George, Hancock, Harrison and Jackson.
More counties could be added to this declaration.
Zeta is expected to make landfall in south Mississippi and into Alabama through Wednesday evening into early Thursday.
