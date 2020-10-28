Power APAC narrows new namesake to three choices

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Power APAC Elementary School recently accepted over 100 different namesake nominations which they narrowed to six. After the community weighed in on the six semifinalists, three finalists were determined. They are:
- Richard Wright, Author
- Margaret Walker Alexander, Author
- Ida B. Wells, Journalist/Activist
The Renaming Committee established the following nomination guidelines for the new namesake:
- Be deceased.
- Have a strong connection to Mississippi.
- Be committed to academic and arts education.
- Be relevant to students and create a sense of pride for them.
Students began engaging in meaningful lessons and activities about the three finalists October 26, 2020, and will continue through October 30 and participate in a school-based virtual election the week of November 2.
