Police searching for endangered 12-year-old from Memphis, could be in Jackson area

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police are on the look out for a 12-year-old girl who ran away from her home in Memphis and may be with a man in the Jackson area.
Karime Ruiz is a 12-year-old Hispanic girl from Memphis who left her home on October 14 and hasn’t been seen from family members since.
Ruiz has black hair with purple highlights. She was last seen wearing a dark red jacket, white leggings, and white shoes.
She is believed to be with Raul Villanueava-Lopez. He is believed to be in his late teens or early 20′s. He drives a gray Ford F150 with chrome rims and running boards.
Police believe Ruiz could be in danger. If you have any information on their whereabouts please call police.
