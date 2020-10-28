Mississippi Blood Services hosts Halloween Blood Drive

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - You can save a life by just rolling up your sleeve and donating blood to the Mississippi Blood Services in Flowood.
Blood donations will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
This is WLBT’s fourteenth iteration with the Mississippi Blood Services for the annual Halloween Blood Drive.
There is a critical need for ALL blood types.
We are encouraging Mississippians to come out and donate blood at 115 Tree Street, Flowood, MS.
All donors will receive Marshall Ramsey’s limited edition t-shirt as well as a pumpkin stress squeezy.
Nobody will be turned away as hospitals are in critical need of blood.
