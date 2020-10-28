Metro area prepares for Hurricane Zeta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency(MEMA) is encouraging all Mississippi residents to prepare for Hurricane Zeta.
The hurricane is projected to make landfall in southeast Louisiana by the latter part of Wednesday, likely as a category 2 hurricane. It’s expected to make its way through south Mississippi and into Alabama through Wednesday evening into early Thursday.
MEMA says they are already on the ground across the Gulf Coast working and ready to respond to any areas that may be impacted. They are equipped with supplies including generators, tarps, and blankets.
MEMA is also prepared to feed those in need of food. Crews are prepared to distribute five million meals and four million liters of bottled water.
How can you prepare for this hurricane?
Regardless if you live on the coast or inland, you should develop a family emergency plan. That includes learning evacuation routes as well as preparing for the possibility of tornadoes.
Where is your safe place?
If you live in a mobile home, it’s best that you take place in a sturdier property like a tornado safe room.
You should also prepare a storm survival kit that includes essential items like water, canned food, batteries, first aid, flashlights, and a weather radio.
The metro area could possibly have heavy rain and flash flooding from Zeta.
Remember if a street is closed due to flooding, never attempt to drive through it. The best thing to do is to turn around and don’t drown.
