Lumumba to seek state lawmakers’ help in stopping hot pursuits

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - With at least three police pursuits starting elsewhere and ending in Jackson in October alone, the debate over whether the state’s hot pursuit law should be changed is again at the forefront.
At the city council meeting Tuesday, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said his administration is planning to include legislation to change the state’s pursuit law as part of its 2021 legislative agenda.
He spoke about the matter during the meeting’s public comment period, when Pastor Edward James addressed the council.
“We will have an item on our legislative agenda next year to stop chases into the city,” Lumumba said.
He said the law needs to be changed, in large part, to curb some officers' “cowboy mentality,” and the ones who enjoy the chase.
Meanwhile, Ward Three Councilman Kenneth Stokes said he plans to seek the city legal department’s advice to see if the city can sue the state to require a change in the law, or to sue other cities that allow the pursuits to happen.
“The city must stand up for its citizens,” he said. “They’re not caring that people are losing their lives.”
It was unclear how Lumumba wanted the law to be changed. The mayor could not be reached for a follow up comment.
Pursuits that cross jurisdictional lines are allowed in the state. However, law enforcement agencies must adopt policies to address how to handle those chases.
Code Section 45-1-43, for instance, states that agencies that conduct pursuits to "shall adopt written policies and training procedures that set forth the manner in which these operations shall be conducted.”
The law goes on to state that policies “must address situations in which police pursuits cross over into other jurisdictions,” and that law enforcement agencies that do not comply with the requirement are subject to losing state funding.
SB 2318, which would have amended that law, died in committee during the 2018 legislative session. The measure was introduced by District 26 Sen. John Horhn.
Among amendments, the bill would have required jurisdictions being entered to be notified if a pursuit is taking place. Department policies also had to be filed with the State Office of Standards and Training with the Department of Public Safety and updated whenever changes to the policies are made.
Horhn said he had not spoken with the mayor, and didn’t know if he would introduce legislation to change pursuit laws again next year.
“One of the biggest problems a couple of years ago was that you had all of these jurisdictions nearby and they were not on the same radio system,” he said. “My understanding is that would have been fixed when they (all) went on the Motorola system.”
He said most agencies in the metro area are now on the Mississippi Wireless Communications Network, which should make it easier to communicate when a pursuit goes into multiple cities.
“They should be able to communicate with each other,” he said. “There was a lack of communication.”
In recent weeks, at least three police pursuits ended in the capital city after starting in other jurisdictions.
On October 8, Javonte Miles allegedly led police from Brandon, Pearl and Richland into the capital city, after refusing to stop in Brandon.
Brandon Police Chief William Thompson told WLBT that one of his officers saw a vehicle driving strangely and noticed it had no tag. When the officer turned on his blue lights, Miles allegedly fled.
The chase ended at Terry Road Community Church, when the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the building sanctuary.
Rev. Edward James told WLBT that at least $150,000 in damage was caused.
On October 16, an unidentified suspect fled to Jackson after stealing a truck and cattle trailer in Copiah County. He was chased by Rankin County sheriff’s deputies and Richland police along U.S. 49, until he entered the capital city.
There, the sheriff’s department called of its pursuit, but Richland continued, until the suspect crashed on Robinson Road near Eastview Street.
The suspect t-boned an elderly couple in Richland, sending them to the hospital and wrecked at least two other vehicles before the chase ended.
About a week and a half later, on October 26, Madison police chased suspects in a red 2008 Nissan Altima from Highway 463 to Livingston Road in Jackson.
The 2021 session is slated to begin in January.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.