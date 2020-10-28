Leach: 3 Miss. State players depart, RB Hill possibly next

STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State coach Mike Leach says that receiver Tyrell Shavers and defensive ends Tre Lawson and Jamari Stewart are no longer with the program.
The coach says has heard that senior back Kylin Hill plans to opt out for the rest of the season and prepare for the NFL draft.
Leach announced the players' departures during the weekly Southeastern Conference coaches teleconference.
Hill did not play against Texas A&M and Leach has said he was unavailable for personal reasons.
The first-year coach said he hadn’t talked to Hill but heard he was planning to opt out and the draft.