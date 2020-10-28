Junior League of Jackson donates $100K to JPS teachers

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Junior League of Jackson donated over $100,000 to Jackson Public School teachers on Tuesday.
The money comes from a series of grants that will go to K-12 teachers to “enhance, enrich and support the JPS educational curriculum.” Teachers from eight different schools will share the funds for reading, science, technology and other projects.
The donation was done alongside the Community Foundation of Mississippi’s Education Foundation Trust Fund.
“It’s not just about meeting the day-to-day needs, as important as that is. It’s about envisioning these young people at promise not just at risk at promise so they can go on and do anything in the world like anyone else," JPS Superintendent Dr. Errick Greene said. “The Junior League of Jackson, that’s our mission is to improve our community through the efforts of trained volunteers. This year, although times and are uncertain we remain committed to our mission.”
The Junior League of Jackson has donated money to JPS for the past 30 years.
