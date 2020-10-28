JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson man convicted of killing his wife will get a new trial.
Bobby Montson, 49, claimed the trial court in Hinds County violated his constitutional rights by admitting hearsay statements into evidence and he was denied a fair trial by excluding evidence that supported his claim of self-defense. He was convicted and sentenced to life for killing Linda Montson who was shot to death in 2016.
Tuesday the Mississippi Court of Appeals reversed his conviction and remanded his case for a new trial. According to court documents Montson’s children testified they saw Bobby Montson walking away from their apartment with a gun in his hand after they heard gunshots.
A son also testified that Linda Montson had filed an affidavit against Montson to prosecute him for domestic violence.
