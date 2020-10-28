Hurricane Zeta knocks down Bay Vista Baptist Church steeple

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - At the peak of Hurricane Zeta, strong winds managed to knock down the steeple at the Bay Vista Baptist Church in Biloxi.
The caretaker of the property said that the congregation did the best that they could to prepare the church for the storm, and hoped that it did not bring any major damage.
“When I opened up the door, it just blew it right off,” said Jewell Thomas, from the Bay Vista Baptist Church. “It was amazing that it didn’t do anymore damage then what it’s done. ”
Fortunately, no one was hurt but the storm knocked down a lot of trees in the area.
Copyright 2020 WLOX. All rights reserved.