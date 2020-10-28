Hinds Co. announces precinct changes ahead of Tuesday’s election

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Election Commission announced several precinct changes ahead of Tuesday’s election.
The changes were done with COVID-19 protocols in mind.
These are the changes:
- District 1 – James A. Reed
Precinct 45 - St. Phillips Episcopal Church (OLD)
McLeod Elementary School (NEW)
1616 Sandalwood Place Jackson, Mississippi 39211
- District 2 – Toni Johnson
Precinct ED – Edwards Library (OLD)
Edwards Community Center (NEW)
108 Mount Moriah Road Edwards, Mississippi
Precinct – PN - Federation Towers (OLD)
Sumner Hill Jr. High School (NEW)
400 W Northside Drive Clinton, MS 39056
- District 3 – Renee Shakespeare
Precinct 54 - Hardy Middle School (Non-COVID-19) (OLD)
JPS Career Development Center (NEW)
2703 1st Avenue Jackson, Mississippi
Precinct 26 – True Worship Ministry (OLD)
Fire Station #15 (NEW)
4943 Clinton Blvd. Jackson, Mississippi 39209
- District 5 – Connie Little
Precinct 49 – Jackson State University Student Center (OLD)
Jackson State University Athletic and Assembly Center (NEW)
1400 J. R. Lynch Street Jackson, Mississippi
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.