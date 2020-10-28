Hinds Co. announces precinct changes ahead of Tuesday’s election

By Jacob Gallant | October 28, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 5:01 PM

HINDS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Election Commission announced several precinct changes ahead of Tuesday’s election.

The changes were done with COVID-19 protocols in mind.

These are the changes:

  • District 1 – James A. Reed

Precinct 45 - St. Phillips Episcopal Church (OLD)

McLeod Elementary School (NEW)

1616 Sandalwood Place Jackson, Mississippi 39211

  • District 2 – Toni Johnson

Precinct ED – Edwards Library (OLD)

Edwards Community Center (NEW)

108 Mount Moriah Road Edwards, Mississippi

Precinct – PN - Federation Towers (OLD)

Sumner Hill Jr. High School (NEW)

400 W Northside Drive Clinton, MS 39056

  • District 3 – Renee Shakespeare

Precinct 54 - Hardy Middle School (Non-COVID-19) (OLD)

JPS Career Development Center (NEW)

2703 1st Avenue Jackson, Mississippi

Precinct 26 – True Worship Ministry (OLD)

Fire Station #15 (NEW)

4943 Clinton Blvd. Jackson, Mississippi 39209

  • District 5 – Connie Little

Precinct 49 – Jackson State University Student Center (OLD)

Jackson State University Athletic and Assembly Center (NEW)

1400 J. R. Lynch Street Jackson, Mississippi

