Hattiesburg sex offender charged with lustful touching of child

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office arrested a registered sex offender Tuesday accused of another sex crime.
Julian Martin, 74, was charged with lustful touching of a child and booked into the Forrest County Jail. His bond was set at $50,000.
Martin, of Hattiesburg, was convicted of sexual battery in Forrest County in January 1987, according to the Mississippi Sex Offender Registry.
Forrest County investigators are asking any other possible victims to come forward.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office at 601-544-7800.
