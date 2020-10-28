240 cubic yards of illegally dumped trash collected from Capers Ave.

Trash collected on Capers Ave and Monument Street. (Source: City of Jackson)
By China Lee | October 28, 2020 at 2:41 PM CDT - Updated October 28 at 2:41 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Over 240 cubic yards of illegally dumped trash was picked up in Jackson.

The trash littered Capers Avenue near Monument Street. Residents who live in that area reached out to 3 On Your Side over a month ago saying the debris made it difficult to drive down the street.

Neighbors say they have complained to the city about the illegal dumping and abandoned houses that are in the are with no results.

Wednesday the mess was dealt with. City officials are asking residents who have waste to dump to use their Roll-Off Dumpster Days.

