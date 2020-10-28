Child killed, woman injured in Franklin County shooting

FRANKLIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A six-year-old child died after being shot in Franklin County on Tuesday night, according to Franklin County Sheriff Tom Tindall.
The shooting happened on White Apple Road around 8:30 p.m.
Deputies say a 46-year-old woman was also injured in the shooting but is expected to be okay.
Both victims are of the same family.
The child’s identity has not been released at this time.
The shooting is under investigation by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
