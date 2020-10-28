ALERT DAY: Zeta, strong front on final approach to the Gulf States

TRACKING ZETA: Zeta has regrouped itself in the Gulf ahead of making a landfall in southeast Louisiana by the latter part of the day, likely as a category 2 hurricane. The approaching upper trough will help to shift Zeta farther to east – taking its core impacts along with it through south Mississippi and into Alabama through Wednesday evening into early Thursday. Locally, a few tropical rain bands could affect Pike, Walthall, Lawrence, Jeff Davis, Covington and Smith counties featuring tropical storm force gusts and periods of heavy rain this evening. The strong front will push everything quickly east and out of the region by sunrise Thursday.