ALERT DAY: Zeta, strong front on final approach to the Gulf States

WEDNESDAY: With a warm front draped over the area – rain will continue to be a factor, especially early in the day. Scattered downpours will be possible through the day with temperatures running in the 70s and 80; feels like temps could deeper in the 80s. Rain chances increase again, along with the breezes as the front approaches from the west and Zeta nears from the south. Lows will drop into the 50s and 60s.
TRACKING ZETA: Zeta has regrouped itself in the Gulf ahead of making a landfall in southeast Louisiana by the latter part of the day, likely as a category 2 hurricane. The approaching upper trough will help to shift Zeta farther to east – taking its core impacts along with it through south Mississippi and into Alabama through Wednesday evening into early Thursday. Locally, a few tropical rain bands could affect Pike, Walthall, Lawrence, Jeff Davis, Covington and Smith counties featuring tropical storm force gusts and periods of heavy rain this evening. The strong front will push everything quickly east and out of the region by sunrise Thursday.
THURSDAY: In the wake of Zeta impacts in south Mississippi and the front moving through the state, expect a blast of colder air with wind chills down into the 40s by early Thursday morning. Periods of sunshine will emerge in the wake of the front, but we’ll remain with remain air temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s all day amid a brisk west/northwest wind. Clouds may thicken during day north of I-20 as the upper low swing over the area. We’ll be variably cloudy overnight with lows in the 40s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Clearing skies will be the rule through Friday as highs try to rebound into the lower 60s. Lows will fall to the lower 40s by early Saturday morning. Expect mostly sunny skies through Halloween Saturday and Sunday as highs climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Another push of cooler air will take highs into the lower 60s again by Monday, but remaining bright and quiet into early next week, including for Election Day Tuesday – highs running in the 60s to near 70.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
