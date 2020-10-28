Akron man who died twice during battle with COVID-19 finally home with his wife and kids

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - 2020 has been a rough year for all of us, but for one Akron family, their nightmare started back in 2019 when Angel Whorton was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. By July 2020, she was done with chemo and had her final surgery, but a week later, her husband, John, ended up in the same hospital fighting for his life after catching COVID-19.