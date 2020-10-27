Zeta back out over water. Forecast to get stronger tonight.

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - Zeta remains weaker on Tuesday afternoon. But, as Zeta gets back over warm water it is forecast to get stronger tonight.
Zeta is expected to make a landfall tomorrow night, most likely in southeast Louisiana and then afterwards move into coastal Mississippi. Storm surge and hurricane warnings continue for the Mississippi Coast.
If Zeta follows the center of the current forecast track, then South Mississippi will see periods of rainy weather starting Tuesday. The absolute brunt of the heaviest rain and the strongest wind is expected to be during and just after landfall from about 7 PM Wednesday through 1 AM Thursday. Storm surge in low lying areas and along the coast could be as high as 5-8 feet. Day-by-day breakdown below:
- The rest of Tuesday: Breezy at times. Mostly cloudy with a chance for showers and a slight chance for thunderstorms. East wind 10 to 20 mph. Rain chance 40%.
- Tuesday Night: Scattered showers with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Flooding rainfall possible but unlikely. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Rain chance 60% to 80%.
- Wednesday: Windy. Periods of rain likely with a slight chance for thunderstorms. Flooding rainfall possible. Tornadoes possible. Southeast wind 20 to 35 mph. Rain chance 80% to 100%.
- Wednesday Night: Windy with squalls. Flooding rainfall possible. Tornadoes possible. Southwest wind up to 60 mph with higher gusts. Some gusts could reach over 80 MPH along the coast. Rain chance 80% to 90%.
- Thursday: Breezy. Scattered showers before sunrise. Then, becoming partly cloudy. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Rain chance 30% to 40%.
