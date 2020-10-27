Miss. Sec. of State: 190,000 absentee ballots requested before Election Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Secretary of State Michael Watson discussed final preparations for Election Day.
Watson gave an update on the number of absentee ballots that have been requested so far.
Over 190,000 Mississippians have requested absentee ballots and that number is expected to rise through the week.
The last day for voters to turn in their absentee ballots in person is Saturday October 31.
Circuit clerks offices will be open from 8 a.m. to 5p.m. that day.
Watson also said that over 113,000 people have registered to vote ahead of Election Day across the state.
Watson discussed the changes that coronavirus pandemic has caused for Election Day. He said that additional measures will be made such as larger spaces for social distancing, hand sanitizer and PPE for poll workers.
Poll workers and managers will be required to wear masks.
Voters will not be required to wear a mask to vote.
Curbside voting is not new for Mississippi elections but the service has been expanded for those dealing with COVID symptoms and those who have tested positive on Election Day.
