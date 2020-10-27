Warren Strain, former WLBT anchor and Madison alderman, passes away at 62

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Former WLBT anchor and Madison alderman Warren Strain has passed away. He was 62 years old.
Strain served in several high visibility positions, including Public Affairs Director at the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks, Public Affairs Director for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and Public Affairs Director at the Mississippi Gaming Commission.
In December of 2019, Strain suffered a brain bleed and a stroke. He then went into a coma for three weeks.
While he was in the coma, a prayer vigil was held in his honor at Madison City Hall. “Your prayers have kept me functioning and they have helped me survive with God’s help and your love I know we all will be ok,” his wife, Sandra Strain, wrote on Facebook at the time.
In the days after awakening from the coma, Strain had multiple health issues including the placement of a tracheotomy and a feeding tube.
Nine months after being hospitalized, Strain was welcomed home in August with a parade being held in his honor.
According to Sandra Strain, Warren was left paralyzed on one side of his body and was bed-bound. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.