Tuesday Night Weather Forecast & Zeta Update

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Alert Days are in effect for our area Wednesday night and Thursday as we get the fringe effects of Zeta, plus windy weather, and much colder weather by Thursday. Zeta is expected to strengthen tonight and then weaken again tomorrow as it approaches the Louisiana coastline. Landfall should happen Wednesday evening and the southeastern sections of Louisiana and Mississippi will receive the direct impacts. We’ll have showers tonight and tomorrow. Winds will pick up tomorrow and continue to blow 20 to 30mph with higher gusts through Thursday. Showers will end Wednesday night, while Thursday will be a chilly and blustery day with highs in the 50s and wind chills even cold. There is a threat of severe weather between tonight and Wednesday night, but it is considered low. Weather will return to sunshine and stay cool Friday with delightful weather in store for our weekend. Sunshine with lows in the 40s and highs near 70 both days. Don’t forget to change the clocks back one hour Sunday morning. We are also looking at some great weather for Election Day Tuesday with sunshine and pleasant temperatures.