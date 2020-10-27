Toddler now recovering after being shot in Jackson while playing outside

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A toddler who was shot in Jackson Tuesday is now on the road to recovery.
The shooting happened in the 3000 block of Marwood Drive.
Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said the 2-year-old was taken to the children’s hospital after being shot and was in critical condition.
He revealed Wednesday that the child had a successful surgery and is recovering.
The toddler was playing outside when shots were fired from a dark colored SUV with a Florida license plate.
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.