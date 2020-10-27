Ridgeland football game cancelled, team in quarantine after 3 test positive for virus

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland High School’s football game against Holmes County Central, which was scheduled for Friday, has been cancelled after three Ridgeland team members tested positive for the coronavirus.
In compliance with Madison County School’s pandemic protocol, all members of the football team will quarantine at home for 14 days.
No game is scheduled for November 6 and the quarantine period will end prior to the beginning of the 5A division playoffs.
The Ridgeland High School boys basketball team is also affected by the quarantine. The team’s practice and play is currently suspended while the team completes a period of home quarantine.
At this time, RHS reports that 98.8% of the on-campus student population at Ridgeland High School is COVID-free.
