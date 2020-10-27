Protesters decry city’s plans to house misdemeanor offenders out of county

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A decision to house misdemeanor offenders out of county has drawn the ire of some Jackson residents, who showed up at City Hall on Tuesday to make their concerns known.
Dozens of protesters associated with the activist group were on hand at the October 27 Jackson City Council meeting to protest the council’s decision to send misdemeanor offenders to jails in Holmes and Yazoo counties.
The council approved entering into interlocal agreements with those counties at earlier this month.
About a dozen people lined up outside council chambers holding signs and blocking individuals from cutting in between them. Others were sitting outside council chambers watching the meeting on a big-screen television in the city clerk’s waiting room.
Candace Abdul-Tawwab, coordinator for the Jackson People’s Assembly, said she would like to see the agreements with those counties repealed.
She would like to see the money Jackson would use to house those detainees to be used elsewhere in the city.
Abdul-Tawwab said the city set aside $500,000 to spend on the agreements as part of Jackson’s 2021 fiscal year budget.
“There are so many people who are living in poverty who don’t have access to quality education, or quality foods and are living around blight,” she said. "We are victims of the poverty that is around us.
“Instead of saying we’re going to lock you up, we’re going to provide a service that helps you … to be restored to the human being you need to be.”
The agreements were approved at the council’s October 13 meeting. Votes on both proposals were unanimous.
According to copies of the orders, the city will have access to 25 beds at the Yazoo County Regional Correctional Facility in Yazoo City, and 12 beds at the Holmes-Humphreys Country Regional Correctional Facility in Lexington.
The city would pay $25 per bed per day in Yazoo County, and $31 per bed per day in Holmes County. Costs would include all supplies, equipment, health screenings, blankets, water, food and clothing provided for those being housed.
Prior to the vote, Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said the beds were needed to create more space, so police don’t “have to practice a catch and release policy.”
The mayor said the beds would likely be set aside for those charged with more serious misdemeanor crimes, such as firing guns in the city limits.
Currently, the city is unable to house misdemeanor arrestees at the Hinds County Detention Center in Raymond, because the jail is under consent decree.
For years, Hinds County has been under a jail consent decree with the U.S. Department of Justice. The decree was put upon the county, in part because it was improperly housing some prisoners, a DOJ fact sheet states.
“We can’t keep catching and releasing those individuals,” he said. “That’s a problem waiting to happen.”
At the October 27 meeting, though, Lumumba said he believed that the out-of-county space should be used for felony offenders, rather than misdemeanors, and that he was only following recommendations from the council in supporting the agreements.
Ward Six Councilman Aaron Banks said the council will likely call a special meeting to discuss the matter further.
It was not known if any individuals had yet been transported to Yazoo or Holmes counties.
