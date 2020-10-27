Mayor Lumumba discusses crime, police pay, and the ZoOceanarium contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson Mayor Chokwe Lumumba is preparing for the State of the City address this week. In an Exclusive 3 On Your Side interview we continue our conversation with the Mayor on crime, police pay and what happens next with the ZoOceanarium contract to run the Jackson Zoo.
When it comes to crime in Jackson, Mayor Lumumba makes his position clear.
Mayor Lumumba said, “I am no friend of crime.”
Mayor Lumumba says seeing firsthand the pain, loss and devastation of violent crime has made him even more determined to address the problem.
“I have unfortunately had to see the grief of parents after losing a child. I’ve seen you know, the after effect of the youngest of victims being shot, and being murdered in our city. I have personally experienced the impact of a loved one being shot in Jackson”, said Mayor Lumumba.
The Mayor says the city must also look at poverty and other social issues that impact violence.
Mayor Lumumba said, “I think that it has been quoted before that the opposite of poverty is not wealth it is justice. If people don’t feel that , if they’re struggling, if they feel that the community around them doesn’t deal or doesn’t concern itself with their struggle then they are able to justify in their mind why it’s okay to break into someone’s home, why it is okay to rob someone, why it’s okay to shoot someone.”
Police pay has been an issue the Mayor and his administration have worked diligently to address. While there are some areas in north Mississippi that pay more he says demographics play a role.
“Jackson’s pay scale is low compared to those cities but their comparison is more a reflection of the Memphis area. Memphis being a larger city their pay scale is higher. Within the Central Mississippi area we actually have one of the higher pay scales. Not to say that it’s high enough, not to say that it is sufficient. I’m not saying that but I am saying that we are a work in progress. And my goal and focus is not only to give those senior officers pay increases but my goal is to increase the pay of city employees.”
On the ZoOceanarium contract the mayor says company representatives are due in the city next week.
Mayor Lumumba said, “the thought of us moving in a different direction they were adamant that they wanted to be here. But you know I don’t think that it’s wise for me to make any declaration on either side until the negotiation completes and they are here for us to deal with.”
The Mayor will hold the first virtual State of the City Address Thursday at 6 p-m. You can watch on the City of Jackson Facebook page and at wlbt.com.
