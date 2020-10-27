Mayor Lumumba discusses crime, police pay, and the ZoOceanarium contract

“Jackson’s pay scale is low compared to those cities but their comparison is more a reflection of the Memphis area. Memphis being a larger city their pay scale is higher. Within the Central Mississippi area we actually have one of the higher pay scales. Not to say that it’s high enough, not to say that it is sufficient. I’m not saying that but I am saying that we are a work in progress. And my goal and focus is not only to give those senior officers pay increases but my goal is to increase the pay of city employees.”