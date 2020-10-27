Local officials stay vigilant ahead of Zeta

“One thing that I want to emphasize to everyone is to not get complacent with this hurricane, even though the messaging on it would indicate that it may not be a very strong storm,” Michel said. “I want to point you back to Hurricane delta. Hurricane Delta did not have the major impacts on the state of Mississippi as we thought, but we did have over a 100,000 residents without power come Saturday morning after that storm hit. Some residents were without power for 7 to 10 days.”