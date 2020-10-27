Local officials stay vigilant ahead of Zeta

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Local emergency officials are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf.
Crews are ready to respond when needed and sandbags are available in areas where residents may need them.
The storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday, bringing the possibility of heavy rainfall, flooding, strong winds and tornadoes.
MEMA Director Greg Michel urges everyone to prepare, whether you live near the Gulf or inland.
“One thing that I want to emphasize to everyone is to not get complacent with this hurricane, even though the messaging on it would indicate that it may not be a very strong storm,” Michel said. “I want to point you back to Hurricane delta. Hurricane Delta did not have the major impacts on the state of Mississippi as we thought, but we did have over a 100,000 residents without power come Saturday morning after that storm hit. Some residents were without power for 7 to 10 days.”
If MEMA or Governor Tate Reeves give any updates on the impending storm, WLBT will carry live coverage online.
