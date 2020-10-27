JSU awarded millions to help reduce health disparities

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many minorities experience health disparities at disproportionate rates.
They are dealing with everything from chronic diseases to an increased risk of adverse health outcomes. Jackson State University wins a $11.2 million grant to create a specialized research center on minority health and health disparities.
“We believe it can start here. That the cure for cancer, the cure for heart disease, we definitely want to put our students and our young minds in position to come up within those challenges,” said Dr. Wilbur Walters; Dean of the College of Science, Engineering and Technology (CSET).
Jackson State University is excited about the new multimillion-dollar grant from the National Institute of Health that will help them provide innovative research on health issues of minorities and underserved communities.
“Absolutely COVID-19 is going to highlight what we’re doing here in Jackson State. It’s not perfect dealing with a pandemic, but I think because our communities have a been so impacted by it, the pandemic has highlighted all those things like strokes issues, diabetes, and heart disease. That we allow us to dig down deeper into those mitigating ailments.”
They say the five-year grant will also allow JSU to create a specialized research center to improve community health.
“One of the key components of the center is how to deal with community engagement. With the community engagement, the goal is really to establish a partnership with the community and allow the community to participate in research,” said principal investigator and program director. Dr. Paul Tchounwou.
Along with filling the disparity gap, the goal is to train minority researchers, increase their biomedical research skills and begin collecting the valuable data and findings that are critical to preventing and curing diseases.
“What I want come out of this program is for us to increase the number of researchers that we have. People of color doing research for our diseases that are affecting people of color and trying to a play a big role in the reduction and elimination of these diseases,” said Biology Department Chairman Tim Turner.
