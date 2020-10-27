Hinds Co. Board of Supervisors respond to lawsuit

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hinds County Board President Robert Graham is issuing a statement after a lawsuit was filed against the Board of Supervisors over the spending of an election grant.
Graham issued the following statement:
“Mississippi State Statute §19-3-41, commonly referred to as the Home Rule Statute, very clearly states that county board of supervisors possess the authority to administer grants, gifts, matching funds, loans, or any money entrusted to the county.
Further to that point, the only county entities that have a checking account and tax ID number and are able to receive and/or disperse funds are the Board of Supervisors, the Chancery Clerk, and the Circuit Clerk.
Therefore, the Election Commission does not have the capacity to receive or disperse funding on its own. Additionally, State Statute §23-15-215 says that if any election commissioner fails to properly execute the responsibilities of their office the president of the county board of supervisors may intervene to ensure a fair election process.
To that end, the Hinds County Board of Supervisors received $1.5M in grant funding from the Center for Tech and Civic Life via direct deposit into the Hinds County Board of Supervisors' checking account on Saturday, October 24th.
After a more in-depth collaboration, the funders expressed their full confidence in the Board’s ability to properly manage the funding for the upcoming election day process. As a result, the Board was awarded another $122,000.00 by the foundation on Monday, October 26th.”
Copyright 2020 WLBT. All rights reserved.